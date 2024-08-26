Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires Shares of 106,420 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 106,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $72.82. 535,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

