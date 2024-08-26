Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 263.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,443. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

