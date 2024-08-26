Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,680 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 2,086,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,053. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.