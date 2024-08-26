Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,798 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 840.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,358,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,401,000.

Shares of JUNW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. 25,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,767. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

