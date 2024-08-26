Pineridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,080 Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

SILA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,894. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

