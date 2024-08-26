Pineridge Advisors LLC Has $136,000 Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Pineridge Advisors LLC cut its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 147,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 195,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,049. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

