Pineridge Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Pineridge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,982. The company has a market capitalization of $786.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

