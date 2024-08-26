Pineridge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Pineridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,588 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.