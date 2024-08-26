Pineridge Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

