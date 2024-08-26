PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $28.94

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.94, but opened at $27.91. PLDT shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 4,358 shares trading hands.

PLDT Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

PLDT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.634 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

About PLDT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of PLDT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 141.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in PLDT by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PLDT by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

