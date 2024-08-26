PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $28.94

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2024

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHIGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.94, but opened at $27.91. PLDT shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 4,358 shares trading hands.

PLDT Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

PLDT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.634 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of PLDT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 141.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in PLDT by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PLDT by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

