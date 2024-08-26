PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $28.94

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.94, but opened at $27.91. PLDT shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 4,358 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.634 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
