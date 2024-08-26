Polymath (POLY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,891.56

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Polymath has a total market cap of $92.50 million and $5,891.56 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00100333 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09881297 USD and is up 12.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,225.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

