Powers Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. 12,284,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $608.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $101,545,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 642,949,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,791,724,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $101,545,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 642,949,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,791,724,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock worth $584,261,549. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

