Powers Advisory Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $6.11 on Friday, reaching $209.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,852. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.66 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75. The stock has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.88.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

