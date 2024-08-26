Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Up 3.7%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.12 and last traded at $75.12. 4,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 68,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 123,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $6,124,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

