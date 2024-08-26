Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,047 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $559,435,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.57. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

