Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after acquiring an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.54. 2,885,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.82.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

