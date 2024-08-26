Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 27,592 BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,944,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000.
HYMU traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.09. 69,514 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.
The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
