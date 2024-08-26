Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,838,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.77. 764,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,026. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.