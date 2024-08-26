Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.55. 7,362,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,574,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

