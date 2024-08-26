Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Up 5.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 31,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 763,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $546.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $3,200,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.