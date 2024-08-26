Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.52

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 24230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PREF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,856,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,065,000 after buying an additional 1,126,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,463,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 865,312 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 71,958 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,293,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 109,322 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

