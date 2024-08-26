PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.20% of PubMatic worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $1,412,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $1,249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,759.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,759.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.91. 223,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,224. The firm has a market cap of $794.40 million, a P/E ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.