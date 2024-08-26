QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $3,104,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,823,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

