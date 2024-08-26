Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $287.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.09.

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

PWR opened at $273.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.90 and its 200-day moving average is $255.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

