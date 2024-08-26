Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,142.74 or 1.00122574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008127 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012131 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

