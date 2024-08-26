Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.47. 270,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.