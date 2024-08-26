Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,403. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.16.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

