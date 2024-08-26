Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 44.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,086 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 73,398,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,838,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

