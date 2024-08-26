Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,104 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.03. 888,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,727. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.95.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

