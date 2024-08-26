Radicle (RAD) Achieves Market Cap of $62.09 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00001882 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $62.09 million and approximately $31.31 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00245452 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,763,430 coins. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
