Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $59.63 million and $4.80 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001493 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002216 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

