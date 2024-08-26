RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

RAPT stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.36. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

