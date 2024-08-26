Raymond James Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $33.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.12.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $964,484. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 193,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,079 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,970 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

