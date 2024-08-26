Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 12,968 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE O traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,245,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,447. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.