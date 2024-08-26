Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.38. 1,487,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,593. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.78.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

