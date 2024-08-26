Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $257,189,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,560. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

