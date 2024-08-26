Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 711 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in AES by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 205,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES remained flat at $18.08 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

