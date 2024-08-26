Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $11,068,068 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $573.09. 10,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,377. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.86. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

