Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,675,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,783,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR remained flat at $118.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,786. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

