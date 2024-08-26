Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 46,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,231,000 after buying an additional 510,125 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.35. 113,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,906. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

