Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.97 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 512.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.