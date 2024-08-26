Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,542,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,553,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

