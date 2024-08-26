Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.52. 129,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 147.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.