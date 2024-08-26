Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $9.10 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $86.33. 1,011,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $86.46. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

