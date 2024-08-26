Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,490.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 148,410 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,592,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,020,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,631,000.

IVOO traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,386. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

