Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 22,872 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,985 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in HP by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in HP by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 287,895 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 94,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.66. 6,319,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

