Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,669 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,334,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,567. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average of $139.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

