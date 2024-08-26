Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 7 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in AutoZone by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,296,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AZO traded down $45.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,125.67. 120,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,018.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,969.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

