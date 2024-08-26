Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $4,697,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $178.26. 216,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.49.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

