Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 13 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $932,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,203.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,928. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,203.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,088.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,004.50. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.